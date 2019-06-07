The Best of Early Breakfast

Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe


Entertainment reporter and pop culture, Lwazi Hadebe from Pravader magazine brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news.

Corporal punishment and different ways of disciplining kids

Corporal punishment and different ways of disciplining kids

6 June 2019 7:20 AM
Are Big Corporates bending the knee to Social Media pressure?

Are Big Corporates bending the knee to Social Media pressure?

6 June 2019 6:45 AM
How is the state of the public health system in South Africa

How is the state of the public health system in South Africa

5 June 2019 6:40 AM
Best things to do when traveling in Loas

Best things to do when traveling in Loas

5 June 2019 6:24 AM
The case of anti-Apartheid activist Nokuthula Simelani

The case of anti-Apartheid activist Nokuthula Simelani

4 June 2019 7:18 AM
Alexandra protest leader speak up on demolished homes

Alexandra protest leader speak up on demolished homes

4 June 2019 6:47 AM
Motivation Monday: Tshepo Mosiedi, CEO and founder of an accounting firm TMMBS inspires the youth

Motivation Monday: Tshepo Mosiedi, CEO and founder of an accounting firm TMMBS inspires the youth

3 June 2019 7:27 AM
Cyber laws in South Africa

Cyber laws in South Africa

31 May 2019 6:42 AM
Entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

Entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

31 May 2019 6:22 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Huawei CFO extradition hearing to begin in January 2020
Huawei CFO extradition hearing to begin in January 2020

Meng’s team proposed that the extradition hearing wrap up in October 2020, with extra time set aside in November 2020 in case it is needed.
Biden, in flip, opposes ban on federal funds for abortion
Biden, in flip, opposes ban on federal funds for abortion

For decades, the former vice president supported the controversial provision that many in his party are now aiming to overturn.
Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana - police
Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana - police

The Canadians, charity volunteers aged 19 and 20, were taken on Tuesday evening in Kumasi, Ghana's second city, some 200 kilometres northwest of the capital Accra, David Eklu, the assistant commissioner of police said in a statement.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us