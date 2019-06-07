The Best of Early Breakfast

Media Personality Zodwa Wabantu on her journey in the entertainment industry and more


South African media personality Zodwa Wabantu spoke to Nolwazi Tusini on growing up in  Soweto, being a feminist and her being a well known media personality in South Africa.

Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

7 June 2019 6:31 AM
Corporal punishment and different ways of disciplining kids

6 June 2019 7:20 AM
Are Big Corporates bending the knee to Social Media pressure?

6 June 2019 6:45 AM
How is the state of the public health system in South Africa

5 June 2019 6:40 AM
Best things to do when traveling in Loas

5 June 2019 6:24 AM
The case of anti-Apartheid activist Nokuthula Simelani

4 June 2019 7:18 AM
Alexandra protest leader speak up on demolished homes

4 June 2019 6:47 AM
Motivation Monday: Tshepo Mosiedi, CEO and founder of an accounting firm TMMBS inspires the youth

3 June 2019 7:27 AM
Cyber laws in South Africa

31 May 2019 6:42 AM
Another shutdown looms in Alex
Another shutdown looms in Alex

That decision was taken at Thursday night’s community meeting over the city of Joburg’s move to rebuild the demolished structures along the Jukskei River.
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analysts
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analysts

The red berets lost their bid against journalist Karima Brown in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.
Mkhwebane defends Gordhan notice, says office is transparent in new video
Mkhwebane defends Gordhan notice, says office is transparent in new video

In a YouTube video on Thursday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane explained her announcement, saying it was nothing new.
