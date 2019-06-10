The Best of Early Breakfast

Motivational Monday guest: Emmanuel Bonoko founding director of eBonoko Foundation inspires the youth


Emmanuel Bonoko spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane on his humble beginnings being raised by a single mother who was a domestic worker to now being a founding director of his own business which has won many accolades.

Media Personality Zodwa Wabantu on her journey in the entertainment industry and more

Media Personality Zodwa Wabantu on her journey in the entertainment industry and more

7 June 2019 7:23 AM
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

7 June 2019 6:31 AM
Corporal punishment and different ways of disciplining kids

Corporal punishment and different ways of disciplining kids

6 June 2019 7:20 AM
Are Big Corporates bending the knee to Social Media pressure?

Are Big Corporates bending the knee to Social Media pressure?

6 June 2019 6:45 AM
How is the state of the public health system in South Africa

How is the state of the public health system in South Africa

5 June 2019 6:40 AM
Best things to do when traveling in Loas

Best things to do when traveling in Loas

5 June 2019 6:24 AM
The case of anti-Apartheid activist Nokuthula Simelani

The case of anti-Apartheid activist Nokuthula Simelani

4 June 2019 7:18 AM
Alexandra protest leader speak up on demolished homes

Alexandra protest leader speak up on demolished homes

4 June 2019 6:47 AM
Motivation Monday: Tshepo Mosiedi, CEO and founder of an accounting firm TMMBS inspires the youth

Motivation Monday: Tshepo Mosiedi, CEO and founder of an accounting firm TMMBS inspires the youth

3 June 2019 7:27 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out

After trying to vote in the 2006 elections, Nomathamsanqa Sweetness Swartbooi found out she was legally married to a man she had never met. This man used her surname to open accounts, take out loans as well registering two children that Swartbooi never gave birth to.

Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail
Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail

Mohammed Moela is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys at the school.
DA demands Public Protector release Bosasa donation report on Ramaphosa
DA demands Public Protector release Bosasa donation report on Ramaphosa

The 'Sunday Independent' reported that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of inadvertently misleading Parliament about his R500,000 campaign donation from Bosasa in her leaked preliminary report.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us