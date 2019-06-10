Emmanuel Bonoko spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane on his humble beginnings being raised by a single mother who was a domestic worker to now being a founding director of his own business which has won many accolades.
Motivational Monday guest: Emmanuel Bonoko founding director of eBonoko Foundation inspires the youth
