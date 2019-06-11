The Best of Early Breakfast

How big is the hair industry in South Africa?


Nomndeni Mogajane, Managing director of Ulwazi communications spoke to Nolwazi Mpakanyane on how massive the hair industry is in Africa and how South Africa plays a role in the market. She also touched on  "The hair show SA" exhibition which will be  happening in Soweto, giving young companies opportunities to  share their products.

The rise of colourism in South Africa

11 June 2019 6:34 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Emmanuel Bonoko founding director of eBonoko Foundation inspires the youth

10 June 2019 6:32 AM
Media Personality Zodwa Wabantu on her journey in the entertainment industry and more

7 June 2019 7:23 AM
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

7 June 2019 6:31 AM
Corporal punishment and different ways of disciplining kids

6 June 2019 7:20 AM
Are Big Corporates bending the knee to Social Media pressure?

6 June 2019 6:45 AM
How is the state of the public health system in South Africa

5 June 2019 6:40 AM
Best things to do when traveling in Loas

5 June 2019 6:24 AM
The case of anti-Apartheid activist Nokuthula Simelani

4 June 2019 7:18 AM
