The Best of Early Breakfast

The rise of colourism in South Africa


Devan Moonsamy, CEO of the ICHAF training institute discussed colourism in South Africa  with Refiloe Mpakanyane looking into how it has had consequences within different ethnic groups and the social impact it has had on people.

How big is the hair industry in South Africa?

11 June 2019 6:18 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Emmanuel Bonoko founding director of eBonoko Foundation inspires the youth

10 June 2019 6:32 AM
Media Personality Zodwa Wabantu on her journey in the entertainment industry and more

7 June 2019 7:23 AM
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

7 June 2019 6:31 AM
Corporal punishment and different ways of disciplining kids

6 June 2019 7:20 AM
Are Big Corporates bending the knee to Social Media pressure?

6 June 2019 6:45 AM
How is the state of the public health system in South Africa

5 June 2019 6:40 AM
Best things to do when traveling in Loas

5 June 2019 6:24 AM
The case of anti-Apartheid activist Nokuthula Simelani

4 June 2019 7:18 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

CapeTalk Music Survey

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People

ANC thanks MPs for service after resignations

Wife killer Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to appeal conviction

