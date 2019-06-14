The Best of Early Breakfast

Profile Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema, Musical artist and director of Broadway hit musical Sarafina


Musical artist and director of Sarafina Nhlanhla Ngema on the return of the iconic musical play Sarafina on the Mandela stage and taking over from his brother Mbongeni Ngema. He also speaks as to what he wants us to draw from the return of the hit musical and the pressure that comes with reintroducing it.

Entertainment news for the week with Lwazi Hadebe

Entertainment news for the week with Lwazi Hadebe

14 June 2019 6:08 AM
How to nurture a healthy relationship with your teenager

How to nurture a healthy relationship with your teenager

13 June 2019 7:10 AM
Would you pay for trusted news?

Would you pay for trusted news?

13 June 2019 6:48 AM
What to know about endometriosis

What to know about endometriosis

12 June 2019 6:28 AM
How to stay safe while travelling

How to stay safe while travelling

12 June 2019 6:15 AM
The rise of colourism in South Africa

The rise of colourism in South Africa

11 June 2019 6:34 AM
How big is the hair industry in South Africa?

How big is the hair industry in South Africa?

11 June 2019 6:18 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Emmanuel Bonoko founding director of eBonoko Foundation inspires the youth

Motivational Monday guest: Emmanuel Bonoko founding director of eBonoko Foundation inspires the youth

10 June 2019 6:32 AM
Media Personality Zodwa Wabantu on her journey in the entertainment industry and more

Media Personality Zodwa Wabantu on her journey in the entertainment industry and more

7 June 2019 7:23 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Brazil police question Neymar over alleged rape
Brazil police question Neymar over alleged rape

The footballer, aged 27, arrived at the police station shortly before 4:00 pm local time and left at around 9:00 pm.
Assange faces US extradition hearing in London
Assange faces US extradition hearing in London

The 47-year-old Australian is currently serving a 50-week prison sentence for violating bail conditions in 2012 when he was wanted on accusations of sexual assault in Sweden.
Saudi intercepts five Yemen rebel drones in new airport attack: coalition
Saudi intercepts five Yemen rebel drones in new airport attack: coalition

Huthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported earlier that the Iran-aligned rebels had carried out drone attacks on Abha Airport.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us