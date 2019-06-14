Musical artist and director of Sarafina Nhlanhla Ngema on the return of the iconic musical play Sarafina on the Mandela stage and taking over from his brother Mbongeni Ngema. He also speaks as to what he wants us to draw from the return of the hit musical and the pressure that comes with reintroducing it.
Profile Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema, Musical artist and director of Broadway hit musical Sarafina
