The Best of Early Breakfast

Motivational Monday guest: Shaun Naidoo-Managing Director of 33 Films & Founder of Becoming Legacy


Shaun Naidoo,Managing director of 33 films and founder of "Becoming Legacy"  (a motivational youth empowerment project) spoke Wasanga Mehana  of how he became a successful  film director. He also discussed whether Television is a viable industry furthermore what inspires him to create and  how he manages his aspirations to reality.   

14 June 2019 6:23 AM
14 June 2019 6:08 AM
13 June 2019 7:10 AM
13 June 2019 6:48 AM
12 June 2019 6:28 AM
12 June 2019 6:15 AM
11 June 2019 6:34 AM
11 June 2019 6:18 AM
10 June 2019 6:32 AM
