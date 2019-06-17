Motivational Monday guest: Shaun Naidoo-Managing Director of 33 Films & Founder of Becoming Legacy

Shaun Naidoo,Managing director of 33 films and founder of "Becoming Legacy" (a motivational youth empowerment project) spoke Wasanga Mehana of how he became a successful film director. He also discussed whether Television is a viable industry furthermore what inspires him to create and how he manages his aspirations to reality.
