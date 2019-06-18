The Best of Early Breakfast

How Mobile libraries could promote a love of reading among children


CEO of the Molteno Institute for language and literacy, Masennya Dikotla discussed with Wasanga Mehana on how  mobile libraries  could  instill a love for reading among children. He also spoke of  how educators  and parents could incorporate, reading and understanding of books at a young age.

Home Affairs treatment towards LGBTIQ community

18 June 2019 7:01 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Shaun Naidoo-Managing Director of 33 Films & Founder of Becoming Legacy

17 June 2019 6:34 AM
Profile Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema, Musical artist and director of Broadway hit musical Sarafina

14 June 2019 6:23 AM
Entertainment news for the week with Lwazi Hadebe

14 June 2019 6:08 AM
How to nurture a healthy relationship with your teenager

13 June 2019 7:10 AM
Would you pay for trusted news?

13 June 2019 6:48 AM
What to know about endometriosis

12 June 2019 6:28 AM
How to stay safe while travelling

12 June 2019 6:15 AM
The rise of colourism in South Africa

11 June 2019 6:34 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murder
The community held a march on Monday after the murder of a 23-year-old man last Thursday with his body dumped in an open veld.

KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schools
This came after a teacher was killed at Masuku Primary School in southern Durban last week.
Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shootout
SANDF spokesperson brigadier general Mafi Mgobozi says members of the South African military were on a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.
