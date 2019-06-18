CEO of the Molteno Institute for language and literacy, Masennya Dikotla discussed with Wasanga Mehana on how mobile libraries could instill a love for reading among children. He also spoke of how educators and parents could incorporate, reading and understanding of books at a young age.
How Mobile libraries could promote a love of reading among children
18 June 2019 7:01 AM
