Home Affairs treatment towards LGBTIQ community

Steve Letsike, Executive Director at Access Chapter 2 spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how Home Affairs officials conduct themselves when it comes to handling matters that are concerning the LGBTIQ community and the importance of diversity at a work place to ensure understanding and a common interest when it comes to service delivery.
