The Best of Early Breakfast

Home Affairs treatment towards LGBTIQ community


Steve Letsike, Executive Director  at Access Chapter 2 spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how Home Affairs officials conduct themselves when it comes to handling matters that are  concerning the LGBTIQ community and the importance of diversity at a work place to ensure understanding and a common interest when it comes to service delivery.  

How Mobile libraries could promote a love of reading among children

18 June 2019 6:19 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Shaun Naidoo-Managing Director of 33 Films & Founder of Becoming Legacy

17 June 2019 6:34 AM
Profile Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema, Musical artist and director of Broadway hit musical Sarafina

14 June 2019 6:23 AM
Entertainment news for the week with Lwazi Hadebe

14 June 2019 6:08 AM
How to nurture a healthy relationship with your teenager

13 June 2019 7:10 AM
Would you pay for trusted news?

13 June 2019 6:48 AM
What to know about endometriosis

12 June 2019 6:28 AM
How to stay safe while travelling

12 June 2019 6:15 AM
The rise of colourism in South Africa

11 June 2019 6:34 AM
