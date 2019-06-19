Urban agricultural initiative assists young entrepreneurs

Dr Micheal Magondo, co-founder of would'nt it be cool ( WIBC) spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how the organisation focuses on mentoring young entrepreneurs from disadvantaged backgrounds to establish value change in agriculture. He also spoke on how relevant agriculture is to young people.
