Ophthalmologist Dr Johann Lamprecht, educated Wasanga Mehana on the eye disorder Nystagmus touching on the different types and causes of the disorder and the challenges faced by people with Nystagmus.
What is Nystagmus?
|
19 June 2019 6:33 AM
|
18 June 2019 7:01 AM
|
How Mobile libraries could promote a love of reading among children
|
18 June 2019 6:19 AM
|
Motivational Monday guest: Shaun Naidoo-Managing Director of 33 Films & Founder of Becoming Legacy
|
17 June 2019 6:34 AM
|
Profile Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema, Musical artist and director of Broadway hit musical Sarafina
|
14 June 2019 6:23 AM
|
14 June 2019 6:08 AM
|
13 June 2019 7:10 AM
|
13 June 2019 6:48 AM
|
12 June 2019 6:28 AM