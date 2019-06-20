Dirk Visser, Head of digital and brand strategy at Instinctif spoke to Wasanga Mehana on "social media activism for likes" focusing on some users creating fake accounts to gain likes and followers. He also speaks on how people can be aware of these fake accounts and ways in which they could avoid them.
