The Best of Early Breakfast

SONA 2019: Analyse on what is expected


Xolani Dube, political analyst at Xubera institue for research and development spoke to Wasanga Mehana on what is expected from the president at the 2019 SONA and whether he might give the nation a bit of hope in his address.

Social Media activism for likes

Social Media activism for likes

20 June 2019 6:09 AM
What is Nystagmus?

What is Nystagmus?

19 June 2019 7:00 AM
Urban agricultural initiative assists young entrepreneurs

Urban agricultural initiative assists young entrepreneurs

19 June 2019 6:33 AM
Home Affairs treatment towards LGBTIQ community

Home Affairs treatment towards LGBTIQ community

18 June 2019 7:01 AM
How Mobile libraries could promote a love of reading among children

How Mobile libraries could promote a love of reading among children

18 June 2019 6:19 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Shaun Naidoo-Managing Director of 33 Films & Founder of Becoming Legacy

Motivational Monday guest: Shaun Naidoo-Managing Director of 33 Films & Founder of Becoming Legacy

17 June 2019 6:34 AM
Profile Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema, Musical artist and director of Broadway hit musical Sarafina

Profile Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema, Musical artist and director of Broadway hit musical Sarafina

14 June 2019 6:23 AM
Entertainment news for the week with Lwazi Hadebe

Entertainment news for the week with Lwazi Hadebe

14 June 2019 6:08 AM
How to nurture a healthy relationship with your teenager

How to nurture a healthy relationship with your teenager

13 June 2019 7:10 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Pretoria's homeless people plead for protection after 5 killed
Pretoria's homeless people plead for protection after 5 killed

The fifth body of a homeless man was found on Wednesday at a bus stop, just meters away from the Unisa main campus.

Pompeo ups pressure on Russia over four MH17 accused
Pompeo ups pressure on Russia over four MH17 accused

The trial of the four men with military and intelligence links will start in the Netherlands in March next year.
Syrian refugee in US arrested for plotting church attack
Syrian refugee in US arrested for plotting church attack

The suspect allegedly passed on documents about the construction and the use of explosives to a man he believed to be an IS group sympathizer, though he turned out to be an FBI employee.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us