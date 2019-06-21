Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe gave us the latest entertainment news from Nhlanhla Nciza's splt with TK, Nadia getting backlash on what she wore at the castle light unlock concert and more.
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe
|
Profile Guest:South African actress, Dineo Nchabeleng chats to us on her journey in the entertainment industry
|
21 June 2019 6:28 AM
|
20 June 2019 6:21 AM
|
20 June 2019 6:09 AM
|
19 June 2019 7:00 AM
|
19 June 2019 6:33 AM
|
18 June 2019 7:01 AM
|
How Mobile libraries could promote a love of reading among children
|
18 June 2019 6:19 AM
|
Motivational Monday guest: Shaun Naidoo-Managing Director of 33 Films & Founder of Becoming Legacy
|
17 June 2019 6:34 AM
|
Profile Guest: Nhlanhla Ngema, Musical artist and director of Broadway hit musical Sarafina
|
14 June 2019 6:23 AM