Profile Guest:South African actress, Dineo Nchabeleng chats to us on her journey in the entertainment industry

Actress Dineo Nchabeleng spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how she transitioned from being a well-known child actor to taking huge roles like "Ring of Lies" and "Lockdown" and how she handles people who project and voice the assumptions on what she should be doing next in her career. She also touched on whether she would allow her child to be in the media industry as young as she was when she started.
South African actress, Dineo Nchabeleng
