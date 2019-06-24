Motivational Monday guest: Ex-teacher turned entrepreneur Luvuyo Rani

Entrepreneur Luvuyo Rani founder and managing director of IT services company Silulo Ulutho technologies spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on what made him quit his job as a teacher and start his own business which now has 42 branches across South Africa. He also spoke on the future of entrepreneurship in South Africa and mentoring the youth.
