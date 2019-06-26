The Best of Early Breakfast

What to expect of your travels through Thailand


Iga Motylska, travel journalist at eagerjourneys.com spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on planning and expectations when traveling to Thailand. She also talked on how to budget for the trip and how friendly Thailand is to the LGBQT community. 

The danger in politicians making empty promises to the community

25 June 2019 6:49 AM
How to make an urban beekeeping business in Johannesburg profitable

25 June 2019 6:25 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Ex-teacher turned entrepreneur Luvuyo Rani

24 June 2019 6:35 AM
Profile Guest:South African actress, Dineo Nchabeleng chats to us on her journey in the entertainment industry

21 June 2019 6:28 AM
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

21 June 2019 6:12 AM
SONA 2019: Analyse on what is expected

20 June 2019 6:21 AM
Social Media activism for likes

20 June 2019 6:09 AM
What is Nystagmus?

19 June 2019 7:00 AM
Urban agricultural initiative assists young entrepreneurs

19 June 2019 6:33 AM
EWN Headlines
Amnesty urges Nigeria to stop torture by security forces
In a statement marking International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Amnesty said it continued to receive regular reports of torture and other human rights abuses in military and police custody.

Egypt jihadist returned from Libya back on trial: media
The jihadist was flown back to Cairo in May, after being handed over by Libyan National Army chief Khalifa Haftar whose forces captured him in 2018 in the eastern city of Derna.

Rand firmer as dollar dips on US rate cut bets
Stocks fell as investor anxiety mounted over this week’s US-China trade talks at the G20 Summit.
