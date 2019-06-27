Prof Brian Ganson, Head of the Africa Centre for Dispute Settlement at USB spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on why companies are operating at high risk in conflict zones and how Africa needs to acknowledge that we have not paid attention to the economy that works for us.
Economic and philanthropic activities in conflict zones don’t bring peace
|
27 June 2019 6:47 AM
|
26 June 2019 7:08 AM
|
26 June 2019 6:42 AM
|
The danger in politicians making empty promises to the community
|
25 June 2019 6:49 AM
|
How to make an urban beekeeping business in Johannesburg profitable
|
25 June 2019 6:25 AM
|
Motivational Monday guest: Ex-teacher turned entrepreneur Luvuyo Rani
|
24 June 2019 6:35 AM
|
Profile Guest:South African actress, Dineo Nchabeleng chats to us on her journey in the entertainment industry
|
21 June 2019 6:28 AM
|
21 June 2019 6:12 AM
|
20 June 2019 6:21 AM