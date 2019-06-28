Actress Manaka Ranaka is this week’s Profile guest

South African actress Manaka Ranaka spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on her journey in the entertainment industry touching on how she got discovered to being part of the longest running sitcom in South African television and her thoughts on "open up the industry".
