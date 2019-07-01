Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International spoke to Wasanga Mehana on what it takes to be an industry expert and his business which assists creative hairstylist on how to take the next step in the industry.He also touched on the lessons that he has learnt along the way with all his international experiences and how he answers the question of production versus quality.
Motivation Monday: Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International
28 June 2019 6:25 AM
