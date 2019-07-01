The Best of Early Breakfast

Motivation Monday: Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International


Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International spoke to Wasanga Mehana on what it takes to be an industry expert and his business which assists creative hairstylist on how to take the next step in the industry.He also touched on the lessons that he has learnt along the way with all his international experiences and how he answers the question of production versus quality.   

Actress Manaka Ranaka is this week’s Profile guest

28 June 2019 6:25 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe brings us the latest entertainment news

28 June 2019 6:12 AM
Economic and philanthropic activities in conflict zones don’t bring peace

27 June 2019 7:09 AM
Is there a line on Social Media?

27 June 2019 6:47 AM
International Drug Awareness day

26 June 2019 7:08 AM
What to expect of your travels through Thailand

26 June 2019 6:42 AM
The danger in politicians making empty promises to the community

25 June 2019 6:49 AM
How to make an urban beekeeping business in Johannesburg profitable

25 June 2019 6:25 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Ex-teacher turned entrepreneur Luvuyo Rani

24 June 2019 6:35 AM
EWN Headlines
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini

Denzil Daniels (30) disappeared six years ago and Jane Daniels had given up hope of ever seeing her son alive again, even holding a memorial service years after he went missing.
Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing man
Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing man

The police's Sifiso Mabizela said although there were challenges with resources at Parkview Police Station, officers were working hard to crack the case.
Workers at Lanxess mine to return to work after sit-in
Workers at Lanxess mine to return to work after sit-in

Workers at the Lanxess Chrome Mine in Rustenburg will return to work Monday after staging a sit-in for over a week.
