Deadlines are looming for matric's to make a tertiary study choice for next year

2 July 2019 6:13 AM

Natasha Madhav, Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at the Independent Institute of Education spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the importance and preparations matric's should be focusing on, in their final round of assessments . She gave advice on how parents can support their children study choice in tertiary and how matric's can try to improve their marks if they had not done well in the first semester. She also spoke as to how vital it is for them to make decisions as to what they want to study during their holiday.