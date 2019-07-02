The Best of Early Breakfast

What is Sickle cell disease


Prof Ambroise Wonkam, Deputy dean of research in the faculty of health sciences spoke to Wasanga Mehana on sickle cell disease discussing the symptoms and treatments. He also spoke on how common it is in Africa and ways in which people with sickle cell disease can be supported.   

Deadlines are looming for matric's to make a tertiary study choice for next year

2 July 2019 6:13 AM
Motivation Monday: Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International

1 July 2019 6:54 AM
Actress Manaka Ranaka is this week’s Profile guest

28 June 2019 6:25 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe brings us the latest entertainment news

28 June 2019 6:12 AM
Economic and philanthropic activities in conflict zones don’t bring peace

27 June 2019 7:09 AM
Is there a line on Social Media?

27 June 2019 6:47 AM
International Drug Awareness day

26 June 2019 7:08 AM
What to expect of your travels through Thailand

26 June 2019 6:42 AM
The danger in politicians making empty promises to the community

25 June 2019 6:49 AM
EWN Headlines
Samwu backs Joburg EMS decision to suspend services to Cosmo City
The city's EMS made the announcement after paramedics were attacked at the weekend while they were treating a patient.

Makhura vows to equip young people with skills for 4th Industrial Revolution
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province is heeding the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to get the country ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Trump says Iran 'playing with fire' after nuclear deal limit breached
The latest tensions coincide with a buildup of US forces in the Gulf and a series of incidents including Iran's shooting down of a US drone it claimed had entered its airspace.
