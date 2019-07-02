Prof Ambroise Wonkam, Deputy dean of research in the faculty of health sciences spoke to Wasanga Mehana on sickle cell disease discussing the symptoms and treatments. He also spoke on how common it is in Africa and ways in which people with sickle cell disease can be supported.
What is Sickle cell disease
|
Deadlines are looming for matric's to make a tertiary study choice for next year
|
2 July 2019 6:13 AM
|
Motivation Monday: Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International
|
1 July 2019 6:54 AM
|
28 June 2019 6:25 AM
|
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe brings us the latest entertainment news
|
28 June 2019 6:12 AM
|
Economic and philanthropic activities in conflict zones don’t bring peace
|
27 June 2019 7:09 AM
|
27 June 2019 6:47 AM
|
26 June 2019 7:08 AM
|
26 June 2019 6:42 AM
|
The danger in politicians making empty promises to the community
|
25 June 2019 6:49 AM