Itinerary when travelling to Thailand

Iga Motylska, travel journalist at eagerjourneys.com spoke to Wasanga Mehana on Thialand itenary from trekking and mountain escapes in Mae Hong Son, cooking classes and her top experience in Thailand through community based tourism. How to find a guide when in Thailand so that you do not miss anything that is exciting during your trip and she also gave tips on security awareness so that your trip is not hindered by safety reasons.
