Dr Angelique Coetzee, South African medical association chairperson spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the safety of health care practitioners and patients in public hospitals. She spoke on the discussion she had with the department of health and their plan in keeping the medical practitioners safe through placing law enforcement on site . Whether we at risk of losing health practitioners in South Africa due to how unsafe hospitals are becoming and is there any proactive way to deal with this crisis.
The safety of health care practitioners and patients in public hospitals
3 July 2019 6:15 AM
2 July 2019 6:44 AM
