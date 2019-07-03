The Best of Early Breakfast

The safety of health care practitioners and patients in public hospitals


Dr Angelique Coetzee, South African medical association chairperson  spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the safety of health care practitioners and patients in public hospitals. She spoke on the discussion she had with the department of health and their plan in keeping the medical practitioners safe through placing law enforcement on site . Whether we at risk of losing health practitioners in South Africa due to how unsafe hospitals are becoming and is there any proactive way to deal with this crisis.

Itinerary when travelling to Thailand

3 July 2019 6:15 AM
What is Sickle cell disease

2 July 2019 6:44 AM
Deadlines are looming for matric's to make a tertiary study choice for next year

2 July 2019 6:13 AM
Motivation Monday: Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International

1 July 2019 6:54 AM
Actress Manaka Ranaka is this week’s Profile guest

28 June 2019 6:25 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe brings us the latest entertainment news

28 June 2019 6:12 AM
Economic and philanthropic activities in conflict zones don’t bring peace

27 June 2019 7:09 AM
Is there a line on Social Media?

27 June 2019 6:47 AM
International Drug Awareness day

26 June 2019 7:08 AM
EWN Headlines
Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector
Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector

The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) revealed, amongst other things, that levels of violence and intimidation at South African schools were among the highest of those nations surveyed.
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre

In a statement, the internationally recognised national unity government (GNA) based in Tripoli denounced the attack as a 'heinous crime' and blamed it on the 'war criminal Khalifar Haftar'.
China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy
China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy

Hundreds of protesters in the former British colony besieged and broke into the legislature late on Monday after a demonstration marking the anniversary of its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
