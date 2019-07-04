Dirk Visser, Head of digital & brand strategy at Instinctif spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the latest developments when it comes to robotics and the European Parliament legal affairs committee possibly granting robots human status. How introducing robots can affect the employment in the world and how driver-less vehicles could possibly reduce the number of accidents by up to 90%.
Is the age of Robots here?
