Is the age of Robots here?


Dirk Visser, Head of digital & brand strategy at Instinctif spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the latest developments when it comes to robotics and the European Parliament legal affairs committee possibly granting robots human status. How introducing robots can affect the employment in the world and how driver-less vehicles could possibly reduce the number of accidents by up to 90%.

All about up and coming Musician Bo Maq

4 July 2019 6:32 AM
The safety of health care practitioners and patients in public hospitals

3 July 2019 6:34 AM
Itinerary when travelling to Thailand

3 July 2019 6:15 AM
What is Sickle cell disease

2 July 2019 6:44 AM
Deadlines are looming for matric's to make a tertiary study choice for next year

2 July 2019 6:13 AM
Motivation Monday: Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International

1 July 2019 6:54 AM
Actress Manaka Ranaka is this week’s Profile guest

28 June 2019 6:25 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe brings us the latest entertainment news

28 June 2019 6:12 AM
Economic and philanthropic activities in conflict zones don’t bring peace

27 June 2019 7:09 AM
EWN Headlines
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage

A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits

The Ingonyama Trust is a burning issue in the KZN political landscape, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province challenging Zikalala on Tuesday during a debate on his State of the Province Address.

SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department was working with National Treasury to see whether the public broadcaster, which needs a reported R3.2 billion in financial assistance, could be granted more funding.
