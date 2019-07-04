up and coming Musican Bo'Maq spoke to Wasanga Mahena on his music career and what inspired him to do music and the transition from being a rapper to a pop musician. He also spoke on the misunderstanding people may have about him and what it means to being a non-conforming artist.
All about up and coming Musician Bo Maq
4 July 2019 6:20 AM
