The Best of Early Breakfast

All about up and coming Musician Bo Maq


up and coming Musican Bo'Maq spoke to Wasanga Mahena on his music career and what inspired him to do music and the transition from being a rapper to a pop musician. He also spoke on the misunderstanding people may have about him and what it means to being a non-conforming artist. 

Is the age of Robots here?

4 July 2019 6:20 AM
The safety of health care practitioners and patients in public hospitals

3 July 2019 6:34 AM
Itinerary when travelling to Thailand

3 July 2019 6:15 AM
What is Sickle cell disease

2 July 2019 6:44 AM
Deadlines are looming for matric's to make a tertiary study choice for next year

2 July 2019 6:13 AM
Motivation Monday: Terence Terenzo, award winning hairstylist and founder of Terenzo Hairdressing International

1 July 2019 6:54 AM
Actress Manaka Ranaka is this week’s Profile guest

28 June 2019 6:25 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe brings us the latest entertainment news

28 June 2019 6:12 AM
Economic and philanthropic activities in conflict zones don’t bring peace

27 June 2019 7:09 AM
EWN Headlines
Mashaba wants case opened against housing official over ARP documents
Mashaba wants case opened against housing official over ARP documents

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that he is shocked that an official the Gauteng Human Settlements Department has admitted to unlawfully accessing sensitive documents relating to the controversial Alexandra Renewal Project.
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage

A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department was working with National Treasury to see whether the public broadcaster, which needs a reported R3.2 billion in financial assistance, could be granted more funding.
