25 year old Multi-talented businessman Yamkela Kiviet

8 July 2019 6:37 AM

Multi-talented businessman Yamkela Kiviet spoke Nickolaus Bauer on how he became interested in business when he was still in high school to now being a founder of "Kiv projects and consulting" a company that owns equity and manages numerous businesses. He also spoke of why he finds importance in social cohesion and what he has learnt along the way as a leader of multiple business in his 13 year experience.