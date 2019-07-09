The Best of Early Breakfast

South Africa parents to enjoy equal parental leave benefits regardless of gender


Norvatis South Africa communications & Public Affairs, Sibongile Dube spoke as to why Norvatis made the decision to have equal parental leave policy as part of its commitment to celebrating the life-changing importance of becoming a parent.

The state of homeless people in South Africa

9 July 2019 6:19 AM
25 year old Multi-talented businessman Yamkela Kiviet

8 July 2019 6:37 AM
Entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

5 July 2019 6:18 AM
All about up and coming Musician Bo Maq

4 July 2019 6:32 AM
Is the age of Robots here?

4 July 2019 6:20 AM
The safety of health care practitioners and patients in public hospitals

3 July 2019 6:34 AM
Itinerary when travelling to Thailand

3 July 2019 6:15 AM
What is Sickle cell disease

2 July 2019 6:44 AM
Deadlines are looming for matric's to make a tertiary study choice for next year

2 July 2019 6:13 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC to decide fate of corruption accused eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede
ANC to decide fate of corruption accused eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede

The party forced Gumede to take 30 days leave after she was charged with fraud and corruption related to the awarding of a tender worth over R200 million.
Philippi East residents demand action from Cele after 11 people killed
Philippi East residents demand action from Cele after 11 people killed

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed residents on Monday following a weekend in which at least 11 people were shot dead.
CARTOON: RIP Afronaut
CARTOON: RIP Afronaut

By Dr Jack.
