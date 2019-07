Experience Romania!

10 July 2019 6:26 AM

South African travel journalist, Iga Motylska of Eager Journeys, introduces us to Romania. This southeastern European country boasts picturesque Transylvanian landscapes, narrates legends about Vlad Dracula and its communist past, boasts homegrown wine, and often welcomes Prince Charles on his holidays. Learn more about Romania by following #ExperienceRomania and #ExperienceBucharest