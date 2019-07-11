Dirk Visser, Head of digital & brand strategy at instinctif spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on the 3D hologram of president Ramaphosa which was presented at the digital economy summit and whether this is an advancement in South Africa's digital/technology. He also discussed on South Africa following the fourth industrial revolution and how this may affect the youth.
Beam me up Mr. Ramaphosa
|
11 July 2019 7:10 AM
|
10 July 2019 6:37 AM
|
10 July 2019 6:26 AM
|
South Africa parents to enjoy equal parental leave benefits regardless of gender
|
9 July 2019 6:52 AM
|
9 July 2019 6:19 AM
|
8 July 2019 6:37 AM
|
5 July 2019 6:18 AM
|
4 July 2019 6:32 AM
|
4 July 2019 6:20 AM