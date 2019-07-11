The Best of Early Breakfast

The future of nutrition is personal


Vanessa Ascencao, Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant spoke Nickolaus Bauer on why nutrition should be personalized and how our bodies react to the food we eat according to our body chemical makeup.

Beam me up Mr. Ramaphosa

11 July 2019 6:59 AM
How to identify you have an eating disorder

10 July 2019 6:37 AM
Experience Romania!

10 July 2019 6:26 AM
South Africa parents to enjoy equal parental leave benefits regardless of gender

9 July 2019 6:52 AM
The state of homeless people in South Africa

9 July 2019 6:19 AM
25 year old Multi-talented businessman Yamkela Kiviet

8 July 2019 6:37 AM
Entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

5 July 2019 6:18 AM
All about up and coming Musician Bo Maq

4 July 2019 6:32 AM
Is the age of Robots here?

4 July 2019 6:20 AM
