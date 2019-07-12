Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast at the post spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news from Zodwa wabantu causing waves on alleged homophobic comment on her show, a warrant arrest for Mampintsha and babes wodumo and the sad passing of veteran SA actress Ma-Nomhle Nkoyeni.
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe from the Post brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news
