Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi, TV & Radio personality spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on how he became one of the well-known media personality in South Africa and the importance of knowing yourself and your limitations once you are in the entertainment industry. He also spoke on his mentorship programme "Mystery scoop system" and the decision behind starting it, what he has learnt about social media and more.
Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi on his journey in the entertainment industry
