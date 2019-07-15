The Best of Early Breakfast

Motivational Monday guest: Wine Entrepreneur Lata Ngoasheng


Lata Ngoasheng, wine entrepreneur spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the inspiration behind making his own wine,  the realistic challenges faced by entrepreneur, what kept him going when he thought his business was not succeeding and the importance of respecting the market.

Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi on his journey in the entertainment industry

Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi on his journey in the entertainment industry

12 July 2019 7:20 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe from the Post brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news

Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe from the Post brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news

12 July 2019 6:18 AM
The future of nutrition is personal

The future of nutrition is personal

11 July 2019 7:10 AM
Beam me up Mr. Ramaphosa

Beam me up Mr. Ramaphosa

11 July 2019 6:59 AM
How to identify you have an eating disorder

How to identify you have an eating disorder

10 July 2019 6:37 AM
Experience Romania!

Experience Romania!

10 July 2019 6:26 AM
South Africa parents to enjoy equal parental leave benefits regardless of gender

South Africa parents to enjoy equal parental leave benefits regardless of gender

9 July 2019 6:52 AM
The state of homeless people in South Africa

The state of homeless people in South Africa

9 July 2019 6:19 AM
25 year old Multi-talented businessman Yamkela Kiviet

25 year old Multi-talented businessman Yamkela Kiviet

8 July 2019 6:37 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
One dies, hundreds evacuate after 7.3 quake in Indonesia
One dies, hundreds evacuate after 7.3 quake in Indonesia

In South Halmahera district, the closest area to the epicentre, around 160 houses collapsed when the shallow earthquake struck. A woman was confirmed dead in the disaster.
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop

The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from

In a tweet, Donald Trump referred to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen," which appeared to be a reference to a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us