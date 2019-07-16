The Best of Early Breakfast

The 3 Reasons why we Dont Know our Authentic Desires


Yasmeen Engelbrecht, psychologist and coach discussed with Wasanga Mehana as to why we ask ourselves wrong questions when trying to figure out what we truly want, how we move past fear based desires and why we are afraid to ask ourselves what we want and the assumptions behind our thoughts.

Anti-racism essay competition

16 July 2019 6:18 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Wine Entrepreneur Lata Ngoasheng

15 July 2019 6:22 AM
Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi on his journey in the entertainment industry

12 July 2019 7:20 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe from the Post brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news

12 July 2019 6:18 AM
The future of nutrition is personal

11 July 2019 7:10 AM
Beam me up Mr. Ramaphosa

11 July 2019 6:59 AM
How to identify you have an eating disorder

10 July 2019 6:37 AM
Experience Romania!

10 July 2019 6:26 AM
South Africa parents to enjoy equal parental leave benefits regardless of gender

9 July 2019 6:52 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Winde pleads for govt to speed up SANDF deployment after bloody weekend
Residents have been anticipating the army's arrival since Friday morning following an announcement by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday night but so far, there has been no significant military presence.
Police searching for motive behind Marc Batchelor's murder
The former footballer was gunned down in Olivedale in what appears to have been a hit.
CARTOON: JZ's Many Cards
By Dr Jack.
