Analysis of Jacob Zuma's testimony at the Zondo commission


Prof Dirk Kotze, Political science at the University of South Africa spoke to Wasanga  Mehana explaining as to what the role of the media is, when it comes to the state capture inquiry and his views on people who say the Zondo Commission  is nothing but a  character assassination for former president Jacob Zuma. He also spoke on paying attention to the relationship between private and pubic sector which have been mentioned in the state capture inquiry.

The inclusive employee benefits give greater effect to workplace gender parity

17 July 2019 6:14 AM
The 3 Reasons why we Dont Know our Authentic Desires

16 July 2019 6:43 AM
Anti-racism essay competition

16 July 2019 6:18 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Wine Entrepreneur Lata Ngoasheng

15 July 2019 6:22 AM
Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi on his journey in the entertainment industry

12 July 2019 7:20 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe from the Post brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news

12 July 2019 6:18 AM
The future of nutrition is personal

11 July 2019 7:10 AM
Beam me up Mr. Ramaphosa

11 July 2019 6:59 AM
How to identify you have an eating disorder

10 July 2019 6:37 AM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Modise warns truant ministers against missing Parly sittings
The speaker said Parliament does not hold the administration to account, but rather, the executive.
ANC unity threatened by Zuma state capture revelations
ANC leaders have been quick to take sides as Jacob Zuma told the commission about spies within the party dating as far back as the 1990s, while they were still in the struggle.
Australian watchdog says Uber Eats will amend 'unfair' contract terms
The move comes at a time when global regulators have stepped up scrutiny of the business practices of global technology titans.

