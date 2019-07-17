Analysis of Jacob Zuma's testimony at the Zondo commission

17 July 2019 6:33 AM

Prof Dirk Kotze, Political science at the University of South Africa spoke to Wasanga Mehana explaining as to what the role of the media is, when it comes to the state capture inquiry and his views on people who say the Zondo Commission is nothing but a character assassination for former president Jacob Zuma. He also spoke on paying attention to the relationship between private and pubic sector which have been mentioned in the state capture inquiry.