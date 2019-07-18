Life and Death on Social Media

Dirk Visser ,Head of digital & Brand strategy at instinctif spoke to Wasanga Mehana on best ways to hour the memories of celebrities who have passed away via social media and whether we have become desensitized for likes and click bate. He also spoke on brands posting about the passing's and how they should go about it making an example of a brand that has done a great job in honoring the late Johnny Clegg.
