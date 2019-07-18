The Best of Early Breakfast

How stereotypes and perceptions affect a person psychologically


Tamara Sosa ,Psychologist on individual, couple & family therapy spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how important  it is to look at the effects of stereotypes towards a person. She also touched on the limitations of not socializing, diversifying and identifying yourself with other people of different groups without feeling intimidated by their cultures, beliefs or religion.

Life and Death on Social Media

18 July 2019 6:27 AM
Analysis of Jacob Zuma's testimony at the Zondo commission

17 July 2019 6:33 AM
The inclusive employee benefits give greater effect to workplace gender parity

17 July 2019 6:14 AM
The 3 Reasons why we Dont Know our Authentic Desires

16 July 2019 6:43 AM
Anti-racism essay competition

16 July 2019 6:18 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Wine Entrepreneur Lata Ngoasheng

15 July 2019 6:22 AM
Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi on his journey in the entertainment industry

12 July 2019 7:20 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe from the Post brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news

12 July 2019 6:18 AM
The future of nutrition is personal

11 July 2019 7:10 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mandela Day: Do something good for the less fortunate
Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration
President Cyril Ramaphosa was drawing a line between his administration and that of Jacob Zuma’s – pressing for a joined-up government that works in concert across all spheres.
Asylum seekers anxiously cross into US as new policy kicks in
Human rights groups have sued to block the measure, saying it violates US asylum obligations and forces people to remain in countries 'rife with danger.'

