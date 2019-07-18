Tamara Sosa ,Psychologist on individual, couple & family therapy spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how important it is to look at the effects of stereotypes towards a person. She also touched on the limitations of not socializing, diversifying and identifying yourself with other people of different groups without feeling intimidated by their cultures, beliefs or religion.
How stereotypes and perceptions affect a person psychologically
