Latest entertainment News

Entertainment Reporter and pop culture enthusiast at the Post, Lwazi Hadebe spoke to Wasanga Mehana on Zodwa wabantu issuing an apology to the LGBTQ community, Enhle Mbali partnering with Touch HD, Rotten Tomatoes not that impressed with the remake of The Lion King and more.
