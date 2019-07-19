The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry

19 July 2019 7:00 AM

South African digital content organization spokesperson, Paseka Mafereka and Afro-Fusion songstress, Siphokazi Mohapi spoke to Wasanga Mehana on SADICO on a music concert called “upclose and personal with Siphokazi where for the first time in the history of SA music, it will all be streamed live for viewers at home. This is to usher local music industry into 4th industrial revolution and this will also enable youth development in digital technology. Creating a platform of global exposure for the musicians and fashion designers through the live-streaming of the show, by raising the funds towards local music distribution across multiple digital platforms and establish interactive local design networks to rebuild local clothing produce and supply