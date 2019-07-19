The Best of Early Breakfast

The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry


South African digital content organization spokesperson, Paseka Mafereka and Afro-Fusion songstress, Siphokazi Mohapi spoke to Wasanga Mehana on SADICO on a music concert called “upclose and personal with Siphokazi where for the first time in the history of SA music, it will all be streamed live for viewers at home. This is to usher local music industry into 4th industrial revolution and this will also enable youth development in digital technology.  Creating a platform of global exposure for the musicians and fashion designers through the live-streaming of the show, by raising the funds towards local music distribution across multiple digital platforms and establish interactive local design networks to rebuild local clothing produce and supply

19 July 2019 6:16 AM
18 July 2019 6:52 AM
18 July 2019 6:27 AM
17 July 2019 6:33 AM
17 July 2019 6:14 AM
16 July 2019 6:43 AM
16 July 2019 6:18 AM
15 July 2019 6:22 AM
12 July 2019 7:20 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity

Replying to the debate on his budget vote, the president was unequivocal in his support for Pravin Gordhan.
Residents applaud SANDF's deployment in Manenberg, Hanover Park

When the army came into the area with their armoured vehicles, many residents celebrated, welcoming the army with shouting and applause.
Trump disavows 'send her back' rally chant, many Republicans alarmed

The chanting was reminiscent of calls to “lock her up” during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
