Motivation Monday: Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA Property Investors Network


Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA property investors network spoke to Wasanga Mehana on his entrepreneurial venture in the property market. His take on renting versus buying and the biggest misconception when it comes to property investment.  

The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry

19 July 2019 7:00 AM
Latest entertainment News

19 July 2019 6:16 AM
How stereotypes and perceptions affect a person psychologically

18 July 2019 6:52 AM
Life and Death on Social Media

18 July 2019 6:27 AM
Analysis of Jacob Zuma's testimony at the Zondo commission

17 July 2019 6:33 AM
The inclusive employee benefits give greater effect to workplace gender parity

17 July 2019 6:14 AM
The 3 Reasons why we Dont Know our Authentic Desires

16 July 2019 6:43 AM
Anti-racism essay competition

16 July 2019 6:18 AM
Motivational Monday guest: Wine Entrepreneur Lata Ngoasheng

15 July 2019 6:22 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Fedusa, Untu hope rail strike will lead to soldiers protecting infrastructure
The unions are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the rail system a crisis and a 'state of emergency'.
Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane also agreed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the donation to Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign should be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Estina dairy farm scandal
The state capture commission will today hear testimony related to the Estina dairy farm from a member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn.
