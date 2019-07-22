Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA property investors network spoke to Wasanga Mehana on his entrepreneurial venture in the property market. His take on renting versus buying and the biggest misconception when it comes to property investment.
Motivation Monday: Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA Property Investors Network
