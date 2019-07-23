Prof Dustin Van Der Haar, Associate professor on the academy of computer science and software engineering at the University of Johannesburg spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how emotion recognition in computer technology could be used to improve learning experiences for students.
Emotion recognition in computer technology could be used to improve learning experiences
|
Non-profit company provides basic healthcare service by registered nurses in their community
|
23 July 2019 7:00 AM
|
Motivation Monday: Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA Property Investors Network
|
22 July 2019 6:19 AM
|
The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry
|
19 July 2019 7:00 AM
|
19 July 2019 6:16 AM
|
How stereotypes and perceptions affect a person psychologically
|
18 July 2019 6:52 AM
|
18 July 2019 6:27 AM
|
17 July 2019 6:33 AM
|
The inclusive employee benefits give greater effect to workplace gender parity
|
17 July 2019 6:14 AM
|
16 July 2019 6:43 AM