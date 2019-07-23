Lynda Toussaint, CEO of Unjani clinic NPC spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the non-profit company which empowers nurses to operate and ultimately own their primary care clinics in township communities and how they have grown within the 9 years with now 64 clinics in operation.
Non-profit company provides basic healthcare service by registered nurses in their community
|
Emotion recognition in computer technology could be used to improve learning experiences
|
23 July 2019 6:25 AM
|
Motivation Monday: Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA Property Investors Network
|
22 July 2019 6:19 AM
|
The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry
|
19 July 2019 7:00 AM
|
19 July 2019 6:16 AM
|
How stereotypes and perceptions affect a person psychologically
|
18 July 2019 6:52 AM
|
18 July 2019 6:27 AM
|
17 July 2019 6:33 AM
|
The inclusive employee benefits give greater effect to workplace gender parity
|
17 July 2019 6:14 AM
|
16 July 2019 6:43 AM