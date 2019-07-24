Romania travel itinerary

24 July 2019 6:16 AM

Travel journalist Iga Motylska of eagerjourneys.com spent 12 days exploring Romania. She travelled from Bucharest to Brașov, explored Bran’s Castle and made her way through the Transylvanian Highlands to Sighișoara Medieval Citadel, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. She marvelled at the country’s multiculturalism and architecture in Oradea and learned about the anti-communist Revolution in Timișoara. See what she and other travellers got up to by following the #ExperienceRomania hashtag on social media.