Dr Ian Westmore, Member of the South African Society of Psychiatry explained to Wasanga Mehana on how anxiety disorder can affect a men, how we as society can misinform or misdiagnose each other and how untreated anxiety can form in different ways as a coping mechanism.
1 in 5 SA men experience anxiety
|
24 July 2019 6:16 AM
|
Non-profit company provides basic healthcare service by registered nurses in their community
|
23 July 2019 7:00 AM
|
Emotion recognition in computer technology could be used to improve learning experiences
|
23 July 2019 6:25 AM
|
Motivation Monday: Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA Property Investors Network
|
22 July 2019 6:19 AM
|
The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry
|
19 July 2019 7:00 AM
|
19 July 2019 6:16 AM
|
How stereotypes and perceptions affect a person psychologically
|
18 July 2019 6:52 AM
|
18 July 2019 6:27 AM
|
17 July 2019 6:33 AM