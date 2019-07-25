Instagram hiding Likes

The Best of Early Breakfast

Dirk Visser, Head of digital & brand strategy at instinctif spoke to Wanga Mehana on Instagram testing the removal of likes in several countries to help people with psychological effects of social media.

How Toxic stress can affect you

25 July 2019 6:42 AM
1 in 5 SA men experience anxiety

24 July 2019 6:37 AM
Romania travel itinerary

24 July 2019 6:16 AM
Non-profit company provides basic healthcare service by registered nurses in their community

23 July 2019 7:00 AM
Emotion recognition in computer technology could be used to improve learning experiences

23 July 2019 6:25 AM
Motivation Monday: Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA Property Investors Network

22 July 2019 6:19 AM
The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry

19 July 2019 7:00 AM
Latest entertainment News

19 July 2019 6:16 AM
How stereotypes and perceptions affect a person psychologically

18 July 2019 6:52 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
MKMVA: Expel Hanekom from ANC if EFF claims true
Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that Derek Hanekom fed them with information about which ANC Members of Parliament would vote against former President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence.
Vrede community felt they were used to enable corruption, Zondo Inquiry told
Emerging black farmer Ephraim Dhlamini the community wanted finality in the Estina dairy farm matter, saying that it appeared the project was never designed to uplift emerging farmers but was used by criminals.

CARTOON: Cold Snap
By Dr Jack.
