Tamra Sosa ,Psychologist on individual, couple & family therapy spoke to Wasanga Mehana giving us an incite on how toxic stress manifests and how it can cause changes in the body and mind. She also spoke as to how it can affect a person psychologically adding to how a person may respond in a work environment.
How Toxic stress can affect you
