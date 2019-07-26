Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

The Best of Early Breakfast

Entertainment Reporter and pop culture enthusiast at the Post, Lwazi Hadebe spoke Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Denise Zimba welcoming her baby girl Leah into the world, Bujy vs Nandos Boujie bowl and DJ Fresh and Masechaba Ndlovu's return to radio.

How Toxic stress can affect you

25 July 2019 6:42 AM
Instagram hiding Likes

25 July 2019 6:22 AM
1 in 5 SA men experience anxiety

24 July 2019 6:37 AM
Romania travel itinerary

24 July 2019 6:16 AM
Non-profit company provides basic healthcare service by registered nurses in their community

23 July 2019 7:00 AM
Emotion recognition in computer technology could be used to improve learning experiences

23 July 2019 6:25 AM
Motivation Monday: Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA Property Investors Network

22 July 2019 6:19 AM
The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry

19 July 2019 7:00 AM
Latest entertainment News

19 July 2019 6:16 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Cabinet receives final report from land reform panel
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu thanked the panel chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati and approved that the report be made public.

Hanekom ‘doesn’t own’ Kathrada Foundation
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule described Hanekom as a wedge-driver and a charlatan who was making his mark through the ownership of the Kathrada Foundation.
Tunisia's Essebsi, world's oldest president, dies at 92
The veteran politician came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime despot Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
