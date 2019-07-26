The Best of Early Breakfast

South African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa


Busiswa, Singer-songwriter and Poet spoke Wasanga Mehana how she started in the music industry, what made her interested in art teaching, how Oskido impacted and  nurtured her in the music industry and her take on women empowerment in the industry. 

Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

26 July 2019 6:17 AM
How Toxic stress can affect you

25 July 2019 6:42 AM
Instagram hiding Likes

25 July 2019 6:22 AM
1 in 5 SA men experience anxiety

24 July 2019 6:37 AM
Romania travel itinerary

24 July 2019 6:16 AM
Non-profit company provides basic healthcare service by registered nurses in their community

23 July 2019 7:00 AM
Emotion recognition in computer technology could be used to improve learning experiences

23 July 2019 6:25 AM
Motivation Monday: Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of SA Property Investors Network

22 July 2019 6:19 AM
The fourth industrial revolution changing the music and fashion industry

19 July 2019 7:00 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Finding new PIC CEO will be difficult task, says chair Reuel Khoza
Newly appointed interim Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board chair Reuel Khoza said that a permanent CEO would be appointed in the next three to six months.
Mabuza dodges questions on Sars 'rogue unit' during Parly Q&A
Deputy President David Mabuza was answering oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, his first question and answer session of the new term of Parliament.
Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said this was the second time a witness has alleged the station commander failed to act on a complaint.

