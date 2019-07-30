The Best of Early Breakfast

A decade long conflict in Northeast Nigeria causes many to suffer from mental illness


Doctors Without Borders (MSF) field worker , Karsten Noko spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on a decade of conflict taking a heavy toll on the population leaving many people  to now suffer from mental illness.

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa is 'last hope' for SA, Chinese diplomat says
Upgrading South Africa’s antiquated railway network, modernising Durban port and reforming power firm Eskom would also help bring in Chinese money.

Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire
Community leaders said that residents were in need of donations of blankets, clothes, school stationery and food.
Eskom leadership stability is important, says acting CEO Mabuza
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Eskom board chair and CEO Jabu Mabuza would hold the dual role for the next three months following the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe in May.
